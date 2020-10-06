AMON AMARTH Celebrate "Week Of Gold"; Jomsviking Album Certified Gold In Germany; New "Fafner's Gold" Video Streaming

In 2016, Amon Amarth released their 10th studio album, Jomsviking, to critical acclaim; now, the band has earned gold certification in Germany for the record.

Amon Amarth comments: "Berserkers! Behold, this is our Week of Gold! First, we are very proud to say that our Jomsviking album has been officially certified Gold in Germany. A mighty special thanks from us to our dedicated German fans for making this happen, for without you on our side we are nothing. This award is a glorious victory for all of us! Skål!"

The gold celebration continues with the launch of a new video for "Fafner's Gold" - a track that appeared on 2019's Berserker. Shot in Oberhausen, Germany at König Pilsner Arena on last year's Berserker European headline tour, the clip shows Amon Amarth in their full arena metal glory. Produced by FOG Productions GmbH & Eat The Beat Music, directed by Jörg Maas, edited by Daniel Barnes, with final editing by Denise Korycki of Wild Wind Productions, watch "Fafner's Gold" below.

Amon Amarth adds: "Has anyone ever wondered what it's like to see a full power Amon Amarth live arena show in Europe? We distilled our Berserker European Tour show and bring it to you via video of 'Fafner's Gold'. It has it all: fire, more fire, fighting Vikings, a flying Viking Helmet riser, giant stone Guardians of Asgaard, an epic sea serpent and...Fafner's Gold. Please enjoy, stay safe out there and Raise Your Horns!"

To further commemorate this "Week Of Gold", fans can purchase a new and exclusive "Fafner's Gold" merch design, as well as a very special limited edition (100 pieces printed only!) Jomsviking Gold Edition t-shirt. Order here.