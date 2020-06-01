AMON AMARTH - "F$%k Corona: Let’s Get Hammered At Home & Support The Road Crew"; Limited Edition Event T-Shirts Available

Amon Amarth check in with the following update:

"Berserkers! We’re releasing two brand new limited edition event t-shirts, Fuck Corona: Support The Road Crew and Hammered At Home 2020. Along with an Amon Amarth hammer facemask to stand together (socially distanced, of course!) in unison during these crazy times.

"Normally we’d be preparing now for our summer festival season raids across Europe. But as you know we are all stuck in port and this includes our Viking crew who are all at home with no spoils of war and no incomes. We take immense pride in our live show and they cannot be done without our amazing crew. Profits from the sale of the crew shirt will go directly to support our road crew.

Shop here.