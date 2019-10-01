AMON AMARTH Fan Stabbed Following Edmonton Concert; Bystanders Hold Suspect Until Police Arrive (Video Report)

CTV News Edmonton is reporting that Police cars closed several downtown intersections Monday night (September 30) as an ambulance carrying a stabbing victim was escorted from the Edmonton Convention Centre to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Officers said a man in his early-30s had just left the Amon Amarth show when he was involved in an “altercation” and stabbed. It happened on a Jasper Avenue sidewalk near the convention centre around 10:30 PM.

Bystanders arrested and held the suspect, a man in his mid-30s until police arrived.

“Originally, it wasn’t looking good, but we don’t have an update on the (victims) condition,” Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Lance Parker told CTV News Edmonton on scene.

By 12 AM, EPS confirmed homicide detectives had been called in, but a patient condition update was not given. Parker couldn’t say what started the altercation. No one else was injured in the incident.

Read more at CTV News Edmonton, and watch a video report below: