AMON AMARTH Frontman JOHAN HEGG Talks Beards, Vikings And Favourite Songs In New Fan Q&A

Metal Hammer has posted a fan Q&A with Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg, originally published in Metal Hammer issue #325. Following is an excerpt.

Q: You’ve done dragons, boats, fireworks and onstage battles. What’s the next dream stage prop or gimmick?

Johan: "If I told you, I’d have to kill you! We are constantly trying to evolve and develop our stage show and it’s an ongoing process as we speak, but I don’t want to ruin any surprises so we’ll keep it at that."

Q: Do you ever get sick of the Viking themes and want to write music about other stuff?

Johan: "I don’t know, I could probably write lyrics about other stuff but I think the Viking theme suits this band very well musically and it’s something I feel very passionate about. It’s easy to write about Vikings and I learn new stuff about them all the time, there’s always fun new things if you dig deep enough."

Q: How do you think metal will survive all its legends retiring? We’ve already lost Black Sabbath and Slayer. Can the scene continue?

Johan: "Technically we’re not losing them, their music is immortal and it’ll still be there, it’s just the fact that we won’t be able to see them live anymore and that’s the only difference. I think when it comes to live bands, I see a lot of bands that have the potential to fill the shoes of those that are leaving us. Unfortunately, the way the music scene is today, I think it’s really difficult to build a band the size of a proper arena band and it’s going to be more and more difficult, but that’s just my assumption. I saw Black Sabbath at Hellfest a couple of years ago and it was actually one of the best shows I’ve ever seen, they were amazing. We toured with Slayer and they put on a hell of a show, they were absolutely fantastic. Sure, I’m going to miss them but I guess they feel they’ve had their run and they want to try something different."

Amon Amarth checked in at the beginning of June with the following update:

"Berserkers! We’re releasing two brand new limited edition event t-shirts, Fuck Corona: Support The Road Crew and Hammered At Home 2020. Along with an Amon Amarth hammer facemask to stand together (socially distanced, of course!) in unison during these crazy times.

"Normally we’d be preparing now for our summer festival season raids across Europe. But as you know we are all stuck in port and this includes our Viking crew who are all at home with no spoils of war and no incomes. We take immense pride in our live show and they cannot be done without our amazing crew. Profits from the sale of the crew shirt will go directly to support our road crew.

