AMON AMARTH - Join Frontman JOHAN HEGG And Wife In Online Yoga Class Today
April 7, 2020, 24 minutes ago
Amon Amarth frontman, Johan Hegg, is inviting you to join him and his wife Maria in an online yoga class.
Says Johan: "Do something for your own well being today! Join my wife, Maria, and me for yoga online at 6:30 PM, CET! As usual she’ll be the teacher, and I’ll be the guy that shows you that if I can do it, anybody can!"
Do something for your own well being today! Join my wife, Maria, and me for yoga online at 6:30pm CET! As usual she’ll be the teacher, and I’ll be the guy that shows you that if I can do it, anybody can!— Johan Hegg (@AmonJohan) April 7, 2020
