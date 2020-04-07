AMON AMARTH - Join Frontman JOHAN HEGG And Wife In Online Yoga Class Today

April 7, 2020, 24 minutes ago

news heavy metal johan hegg amon amarth

AMON AMARTH - Join Frontman JOHAN HEGG And Wife In Online Yoga Class Today

Amon Amarth frontman, Johan Hegg, is inviting you to join him and his wife Maria in an online yoga class.

Says Johan: "Do something for your own well being today! Join my wife, Maria, and me for yoga online at 6:30 PM, CET! As usual she’ll be the teacher, and I’ll be the guy that shows you that if I can do it, anybody can!"

Find more information here.

 



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews