AMON AMARTH - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Victorious March" - "You Have To Sometimes Get Lost In The Fantasy"
March 9, 2018, 2 hours ago
Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal fans. The pair have posted their unbiased reactions to the Amon Amarth song "Victorious March".
"Victorious March" originally appeared on Once Sent From The Golden Hall - Amon Amarth's debut album, released in 1998.