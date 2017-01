New drum-cam footage featuring Amon Amarth drummer Jocke Wallgren is streaming below. The videos were shot at the With Full Force festival in Löbnitz, Germany ("War Of The Gods") and on December 17th in Stockholm, Sweden ("On A Sea Of Blood”).

Amon Amarth perform next on March 23rd at Tivoli in Utrecht, Netherlands. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.