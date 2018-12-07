AMON AMARTH Post "Guardians Of Asgaard" Live Clip From The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm

On November 16th, Amon Amarth released their new documentary and supporting live album(s), The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm - which includes a retrospective documentary that features a wealth of live and behind-the-scenes content and extensive band interviews. This film tells the Swedish quintet's history, through both their own eyes and those of the fans that have supported them along the way. It is a thrilling collection that pays respect to the faithful, as well as making for a detailed and riveting introduction for those new to their inspiring story.

Paired with this documentary is the live video/audio, which contains two different sets at 2017's Summer Breeze Festival in Dinkelsbuhl, Germany, capturing the unit at their very best. The band has posted a live clip from the collection: "Guardians Of Asgaard" (Live at Summer Breeze 2017).

Having played the German festival numerous times over the years, and loving the family vibe they have always experienced there, Amon Amarth leapt at the chance to appear twice in the same year. Playing a secret, smaller scale set that focused primarily on older material, and then headlining the main stage with full production - including their giant sea serpent and lots of fire - allowed them to showcase their songs at their best - though putting together setlists from such a mighty catalogue was not the easiest of tasks.

"For the first night, we wanted to write a set that the fans would enjoy by wholly diving into our back catalog but also keeping it interesting," explains guitarist Olavi Mikkonen. "But putting the two shows together also made us realize that we have a lot of songs to choose from!"

Order in the following formats:

- CD/2DVD 8-Panel Digipak

- Blu-ray (includes audio digital download of Main Stage Show)

- special edition hardcover book with 6 discs (3DVD, 2CD, 1 Blu-ray) plus amulet and patch - (import - limited to 500 copies)

- transparent orange vinyl (US retail exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear with black splatter vinyl (US webstore exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- transparent yellow with orange marble vinyl (US webstore exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

CD tracklisting (Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017):

"The Pursuit Of Vikings"

"As Loke Falls"

"First Kill"

"The Way Of Vikings"

"At Dawn's First Light"

"Cry Of The Black Birds"

"Deceiver Of The Gods"

"Destroyer Of The Universe"

"Death In Fire"

"Father Of The Wolf"

"Runes To My Memory"

"War Of The Gods"

"Raise Your Horns"

"A Dream That Cannot Be"

"Guardians Of Asgaard"

"Twilight Of The Thunder God"

DVD Digipak and Blu-ray tracklistings:

Documentary

T-Stage Show: August 16th, 2017

"Twilight Of The Thunder God"

"Free Will Sacrifice"

"With Oden On Our Side"

"The Last With Pagan Blood"

"For The Stabwounds In Our Backs"

"Thousand Years Of Oppression"

"Gods Of War Arise"

"Versus The World"

"Asator"

"Under The Northern Star"

"Fate Of Norns"

"Varyags Of Miklagaard"

"Live For The Kill"

"Victorious March"

**Note: special edition hardcover book contains all of the above, plus audio from T-Stage Show: August 16th, 2017**

