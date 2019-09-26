AMON AMARTH Release Historically Accurate Music Video For "Shield Wall"

Heavy metal overlords, Amon Amarth, have released a brand new video for their stomping, anthemic call to arms, "Shield Wall". The rabble-rousing new video chronicles the plight of an enemy ship come to invade a Viking village. But, as frontman Johan Hegg's gutteral growl chants 'Vikings, Raise The Shield Wall, Hold The Front Line, Fight Til Death', the fate of the enemy becomes uncertain. Who will emerge victorious from battle? Watch the video below to find out.

Directed by Phil Wallis and produced by Alexander Milas/Twin V Ltd - the same team behind Amon Amarth's 2018 feature-length documentary The Pursuit Of Vikings - the aim of "Shield Wall" was to produce a historically accurate portrayal of the battlefield tactics that Vikings were known and also notorious for. Working closely with noted Viking scholar and battle reenactor Igor Górewicz of the Triglav and Jomsborg Vikings, the video was shot on location in Wolin, Poland - site of the world-renowned annual Festival of Slavs and Vikings - and featured extras from the worlds' foremost Viking reenactment groups, including Triglav, Maximas von Bracey's Ulflag, and Germany's Blóðvítnir, friends of Amon Amarth whose longtime member Sana portrays the story's raiding party commander.

As well as felling enemies with their impenetrable wall of shields, Amon Amarth have descended on North America from the land of ice and snow to headline a history-making charge across the US with fellow Swedish warlords Arch Enemy, At The Gates, and Grand Magus. The Berserker World Tour will be a showcase of the riffing havoc captured on their 11th studio album, Berserker, and will treat fans to the kind of pulverizing riffage and sublime, fist-in-the-air anthems the band have come to be known for. No words are more synonymous with Amon Amarth than unrivalled song craft and unswerving commitment to no-bullshit heavy fucking metal - and now they have a landmark tour to match.

Following their US rampage, Amon Amarth crash onto European shores this November and December, to raid the continent with their biggest and most ambitious, must-see full production tour to date! The UK dates see the band joined by Swedish allies Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy.

Amon Amarth bellows, “We cannot wait to return to Europe and tour the UK with our fellow Swedish Berserkers Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy. We will be bringing our biggest headlining show yet and this truly is going to be an epic heavy metal party that is not to be missed!”

Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott extols, “I can’t think of a better way to wrap up an intense and exciting 2019 Arch Enemy touring year than heading back to the UK with our Swedish friends Amon Amarth and Hypocrisy! This will be a celebration of everything that is awesome about heavy metal, the Scandinavian way! Skål!”

Hypocrisy's Peter Tägtgren proclaims, “Hypocrisy are very much looking forward to this UK run and to share the stage with Amon Amarth and Arch Enemy. This will be epic!”

