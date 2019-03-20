AMON AMARTH Set May Release For Berserker Album; "Raven's Flight" Single Streaming

Sweden's Amon Amarth will release their new album, Berserker, on May 3rd via Metal Blade Records. The first single, "Raven's Flight", can be streamed below.

Berserker was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Stone Sour). Check out the artwork and track listing below, and stay tuned for further details.

Tracklisting:

"Fafner's Gold"

"Crack The Sky"

"Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor"

"Shield Wall"

"Valkyria"

"Raven's Flight"

"Ironside"

"The Berserker At Stamford Bridge"

"We Can Set Our Sails"

"When Once Again"

"Wings Of Eagles"

"Into The Dark"

"Raven's Flight":

Amon Amarth live dates:

May

2 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

3 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

5 - Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

13 - Big Sandy Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Philadelphia, PA

25 - Xfinity Center - Boston, MA