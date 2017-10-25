AMON AMARTH – Surtur Rising, Twilight Of The Thunder God Vinyl Reissues Now Available

Amon Amarth has a long history with Metal Blade Records, that goes back to 1998 when they released their debut album, Once Sent From The Golden Hall. That album, along with 1999's The Avenger, were the first two Amon Amarth records that received the Metal Blade "Originals"-treatment, followed by The Crusher, Versus The World, Fate Of Norns and With Oden On Our Side. Now it's time for Surtur Rising and Twilight of the Thunder God to receive the same treatment.

Both Surtur Rising and Twilight of the Thunder God will be released with 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts.

See below for an overview of all versions. Preorder your copies now via Metal Blade Records (USA), EMP (EU) or at their eBay store (EU).

Surtur Rising "Originals-Series" LP reissue:

--180g Black Vinyl

--Clear Signal Orange Vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)

--Brown-Marbled Vinyl (EMP exclusive - ltd. 300)

--Flame-Splatter Vinyl (eBay exclusive - ltd. 200)

--Clear Vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)

--Orange Vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)

--Clear-Flesh Vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 100)

Twilight Of The Thunder God "Originals-Series" LP reissue:

--180g Black Vinyl

--Clear Seablue-Marbled Vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)

--Olive Green-Marbled Vinyl (EMP exclusive - ltd. 300)

--Flame-Splatter Vinyl (eBay exclusive - ltd. 200)

--Clear Vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)

--Orange Vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)

--Grey-Brown Vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 100)

For fans planning to collect all of the releases, a limited, specially designed slipcase-box is available (exclusively at EMP) that fits the complete Amon Amarth back catalog.