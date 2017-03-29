AMON AMARTH - The Crusher, Versus The World LP Reissues Due In May

Amon Amarth has a long history with Metal Blade Records, that goes back to 1998 when they released their debut album, Once Sent From The Golden Hall. That album, along with 1999's The Avenger, were the first two Amon Amarth records that received the Metal Blade "Originals" treatment this past January.

On May 19th, the next two albums in the band's catalog - The Crusher (2001) and Versus The World (2002) - will also be reissued on vinyl as Metal Blade "Originals", featuring 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts.

See below for an overview of all versions.

North American versions:

The Crusher "Originals Series" LP reissue

- 180g black vinyl

- clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- yellow vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- clay-brown-black-marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies)

Versus The World "Originals Series" LP reissue

- 180g black vinyl

- clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- orange vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- orange-brown-black-marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies)

European versions:

The Crusher "Originals Series" LP reissue

- 180g black vinyl

- orange-brown-marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

- red-orange-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EMP-exclusive)

- "flame"-splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Euro eBay-exclusive)

Versus The World "Originals Series" LP reissue

- 180g black vinyl

- orange-red-marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

- deep-violet-black-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EMP-exclusive)

- "flame"-splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Euro eBay-exclusive)

Metal Blade Records will re-issue all Amon Amarth albums chronologically in the near future. For fans planning to collect all of the releases, a limited, specially designed slipcase-box is available (exclusively at EMP) that fits the complete Amon Amarth back catalog. Get it while supplies last.