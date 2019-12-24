AMON AMARTH To Headline Summer Breeze Open Air 2020; OPETH, CATTLE DECAPITATION, STATIC-X, SONATA ARCTICA, DARK FUNERAL, WITHIN TEMPTATION And More Confirmed (Video Trailer)

Amon Amarth are confirmed to headline the 2020 edition of Summer Breeze Open Air, scheduled to take place in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, from August 12 to 15.

Says Amon Amarth: "Berserkers of Germany! We are set to invade and headline Summer Breeze 2020. For tickets and more info visit summer-breeze.de - sharpen your blades and prepare for the raid!"

Summer Breeze organizers: “If there has been a band in the past few years that has been at the top of your wish lists, it’s Amon Amarth. Year after year, no matter if they had just performed or not. And it’s well deserved, as we’d like to note; after all, the Swedes have had an incredibly steep career without having ever been given anything for free. Amon Amarth are some of the few big and well-known metal bands who have earned their status through hard work and playing at every corner! Also, the Summer Breeze had a special part in this success, so we’re very happy that the Vikings haven’t forgotten us and will come to Dinkelsbühl for a headliner show in 2020! Look forward to a gigantic show and hits from the barrel! We are sure to make most of you happy with this commitment! And of course, we ourselves, but that’s only on the side...”

69 of over 120 acts are already announced, including: Amon Amarth, Within Temptation, Architects, Alestorm, Saltatio Mortis, Opeth, Amorphis, Wardruna, I Prevail, Gloryhammer, Dark Tranquillity, Finntroll, While She Sleeps, Ensiferum (25th anniversary show), Dark Funeral, Neaera, Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen, Emil Bulls, Jinjer, Sonata Arctica, Belzebubs, Fiddler's Green, Static-X, Combichrist, Myrkur, Any Given Day, Sacred Reich, Clutch, Frog Leap, Despised Icon, Amenra, Takida, Wolves In The Throne Room, Igorrr, Eisregen, God Is An Astronaut, Cattle Decapitation, Stray From The Path, Swallow The Sun, Primal Fear, Gutalax, The New Roses, Benighted, Bloodywood, Infected Rain, Debauchery, Cytotoxin, Thundermother, Shadow Of Intent, Fleshcrawl, The Vintage Caravan, Uada, Tides From Nebula, Agrypnie, The Oklahoma Kid, Kraanium, 1914, Warkings, Fight The Fight, Vulture, The Wildhearts, Lüt, Djerv, Triddana, Nytt Land, Pipes And Pints, Slope, Haggefugg, Siamese.

Find complete festival details here, and watch a video trailer below: