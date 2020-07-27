AMON AMARTH To Stream Pursuit Of Vikings Documentary, Summer Breeze '17 Headline Set On Knotfest.com

Heavy metal overlords Amon Amarth will be hosting Movie Night With Amon Amarth on Knotfest.com on Friday, July 31st starting at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT. The streaming event will feature the broadcast of the band's documentary film - The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm, followed by the broadcast of their full, main stage headline set from Summer Breeze Festival 2017. To make the event event more metal, the band will be joining fans in the comments section to live chat throughout the broadcast.

The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm features live concerts, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the band. It highlights the quintet’s history and the fans who followed them over the years. Amon Amarth performed two different shows at the Summer Breeze Festival in Germany in 2017. The band did an earlier set focusing on older material and later, a headlining concert on the main stage with full production, including a giant sea serpent and a lot of fire.

Guitarist Olavi Mikkonen explains the mindset of the band going into the two different shows: “For the first night, we wanted to write a set list that the fans would enjoy by wholly diving into our back catalog but also keeping it interesting. Putting the two shows together also made us realize that we have a lot of songs to chose from.”

For an idea of what to expect from this mighty metal movie marathon, watch the trailer for The Pursuit Of Vikings below.

Emboldened by their recent triumphs and unerring longevity, Amon Amarth returned in 2019 with Odin’s breath billowing their sails with more strength than ever before. Encapsulating everything that fans love about the band while boldly stepping into new territory, their latest album, Berserker is a career-best tour-de-force from 21st century metal’s most dedicated foot-soldiers. The march to glory continues!