AMON AMARTH - Tour Documentary Video Streaming

Just in time for the holidays, FreqsTV bring you an epic episode of their Anchors To Asphalt series, featuring Amon Amarth.

In this episode, guitarist Olavi Mikkonen and bassist Ted Lundström discuss the victory of touring, the passion of metal fans, the importance of visual storytelling in their shows and the sacrifices they make to the gods of metal.

Amon Amarth has a long history with Metal Blade Records, that goes back to 1998 when they released their debut album, Once Sent From The Golden Hall. After almost 20 years, it's now time for a vinyl reissue of this album, as well as 1999's The Avenger, as part of the Metal Blade Originals-Series! Both albums will be released with 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts.

Pre-order now at Metal Blade (USA) or EMP (Europe).

USA versions:

Once Sent From The Golden Hall Originals-Series LP reissue (USA)

- 180 g black vinyl

- Orange vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Metal Blade USA exclusive)

- Transparent vinyl (limited to 200 copies - retail/mailorder exclusive)

- "Fire"-splattered vinyl (limited to 300 copies - Euro ebay and Metal Blade USA exclusive)

The Avenger "Originals-Series" LP re-issue (USA)

- 180 g black vinyl

- Red vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Metal Blade USA exclusive)

- Transparent vinyl (limited to 200 copies - retail/mailorder exclusive)

- "Fire"-splattered vinyl (limited to 300 copies - Euro ebay and Metal Blade USA exclusive)

European versions:

Once Sent From The Golden Hall Originals-Series LP re-issue (EU)

- 180 g black vinyl

- Opague-orange-marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

- Khaki-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EMP exclusive)

- "Fire"-splattered vinyl (limited to 300 copies - Euro ebay and Metal Blade USA exclusive)

The Avenger "Originals-Series" LP re-issue (EU)

- 180 g black vinyl

- Opaque-bloodred-marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

- Steel-grey-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EMP exclusive)

- "Fire"-splattered vinyl (limited to 300 copies - Euro ebay and Metal Blade USA exclusive)

Metal Blade Records will re-issue all Amon Amarth albums chronologically in the near future. For fans planning to collect all of the releases, a limited, specially designed slipcase-box is available (exclusively at EMP) that fits the complete Amon Amarth back catalog! Get it while supplies last.