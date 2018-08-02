AMON / DEICIDE - Hammerheart Records Inks Deal With HOFFMAN Brothers For New Music, Reissues

Hammerheart Records has announced that they will be teaming up with Amon, the killer US death metal band with both Eric and Brian Hoffman in the lineup. Amon was the band that changed its name to Deicide in 1989. When Eric and Brian left Deicide they resurrected Amon and released an album called Liar In Wait in 2012.

Hammerheart Records will release a new Amon album, will reissue the 2012 album, and also the legendary Amon demos from 1987 and 1989. Says the label: "We heard new songs, and they have the classic Amon/Deicide crunch/vibe, they are catchy yet brutal, they are quality death metal par excellence."

Hammerheart Records will also reissue all the Deicide albums that were released from 1990 until 2001. All albums will get a deluxe treatment, remastering, 2CD editions, bonus tracks (tons of never released recordings), LP editions (first time for some), digital, MC, merchandise.

The label continues: "The whole package, the whole deal, as done on Pestilence and currently being done on Malevolent Creation. This is a huge undertaking and we will start soon, and the whole project will keep us busy for 2018-2020 (do not contact us on details, we simply do not know yet).

"Upon releasing their second full length album, Amon will tour worldwide and we aim for a first year that will give all fans a full set of only old school songs, taken from the first four Deicide albums. This will happen in 2019.

"Both the Hoffman brothers and Hammerheart Records are confident the future looks very death metal once again."