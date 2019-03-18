AMONG VULTURES Reveal “Coffin Of The Universe” Video

Swiss deathcore unit Among Vultures, formerly known as Attack Vertical, has unveiled a video for the track “Coffin Of The Universe”, off the band’s forthcoming self-titled debut album, due out on March 29th via Tenacity Music.

Produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Vladimir Cochet at Conatus Studios, Among Vultures sees the Swiss group evolving into a ferocious hybrid beast, partially made of bruising hardcore, and the other part brutal death metal. Pre-orders are now available at this location. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below:

"Coffin Of The Universe"

"Sink"

"Fake Holy News"

"Chaos And Hope"

"Buried Alive"

"Madness And Shame"

"Wings Of Despair"

"The Bird"

"Cold Wrath"

"No Freedom"

"Among Vultures"

