AMORAL Guitarist BEN VARON Talks Band's Decision To Call It Quits - "Touring Was Becoming Harder And Harder To Arrange"

On January 5th, Finland's Amoral played their farewell show at Tavastia in Helsinki. In an interview with guitarist Ben Varon published on December 25th, 2016, he explained why the band decided to call it quits. Following is an excerpt from the discussion.

Q: The refrain of the song "From the Beginning (The Note Part 2)" is "After all is said and done, it's too late to look for solutions, There ain't none to be found, After all is said and done, it's too late to find our way". Knowing the facts, can/could it be a reference to that the band will disband?

Ben: "Honestly speaking, I had no idea that Amoral will disband after In Sequence while writing, recording or mixing the album. The desicion was made only after the album was done, when it became clear that proper touring would be almost impossible because of everyone's schedules, etc. So no, not really. But, I gotta say that I find it very intriguing that an album that talks about synchronicity has all these elements that make it a perfect last album, without anyone planning it like that. I mean, starting with getting Niko back in the band, then asking Silver to play on it as well. And having the final song on our last album be called 'From The Beginning', the longest, biggest song we've ever done, getting bigger and bigger towards the end, with the solos, choir, orchestra... with literally nowhere left to go from there. It all seems so 'coming full circle' to me, it's spooky. Looking back at it, it's almost like I subconsciously knew. And besides, seven is the perfect number of albums to be in a discography. A much more pleasing figure than six or eight.

Q: What were the reasons for your disbanding? Were there economical reasons?

Ben: "Like I said, the thing that made me stop and start thinking if this whole thing even makes sense anymore or not was the fact that touring was becoming harder and harder to arrange. Ari told us that he was going to be held up for most of the year with his theater works, and Juffi also made it clear that multiple, long tours were going to be a problem for him in the future. And I really didn't want us to become one of those bands that have tons of fill-ins in the line-up, different musicians for every tour. I believe a band should be a band, and that the audience wants to see the same line-up that they hear on the record.

Meanwhile, I wanted to keep touring like before, if not more so. It made no sense to me to spend a year on writing, recording and putting all this energy on an album if we're not gonna tour heavily on it, bring the music to the people all around the world and promote the hell out of it. So that's how the idea started to sneak into my head, that maybe Amoral has ran it's course, and that it was time to start something new."

