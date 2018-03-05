AMORIELLO - Children's Book Author Joins Forces With Former BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MSG Members; First Single Released, Audio Streaming

Amoriello is the project of guitarist and children’s picture book author, Thomas Amoriello, who has teamed up with a stellar roster of special guest musicians including former members of Black Sabbath, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Yngwie J. Malmsteen’s Rising Force, and the Michael Schenker Group to bring the 80's inspired metal with a modern feel.

The first Amoriello release on 7" vinyl via H42 Records of Hamburg, Germany features a power ballad called "Flood" with Swedish vocalist Goran Edman (Yngwie Malmsteen, John Norum), British bass legend Neil Murray (formerly of Whitesnake and Black Sabbath), session ace drummer extraordinaire Atma Anur (Jason Becker, Cacophony, Richie Kotzen) and former Yngwie Malmsteen keysman Michael Troy.

An epic guitar instrumental called "Nightmusic MCX" with former Ozzy, Ultimate Sin-era bassist Phil Soussan, Canadian drum virtuoso Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schenker Group, Uli Jon Roth) rounded out by Michael Troy fills up the B-Side with anthem like, 80's inspired metal.

Amoriello’s books, A Journey To Guitarland With Maestro Armadillo and Ukulele Sam Strums In The Sand, have received favourable reviews in Guitar Player Magazine (US), Rock Hard Magazine (Germany), Screamer Magazine (Los Angeles) and praise from guitar legends Brian May, Steve Hackett and Jennifer Batten.

"Flood", a beautiful 80's inspired power ballad being the first single from Amoriello. Thomas Amoriello's gothic lyrics are a tale of a 19th century Massachusetts woman named Jerusha Howe. He co-wrote the music with Edman who dazzles at the climactic ending. Troy lays down lush keys that breath while Anur brings power to this untypical metal ballad. Neil Murray who played bass on one of the biggest power ballads of all time ("Here I Go Again") glues and weaves the fabric for a Flood Ravaged Heart. Oh yea, don't forget the triple harmonized guitar solo!!!

The B-side "Nightmusic MCX" is a seven and a half minute instrumental that was composed by guitarist Amoriello in a heavy metal style. The anthem like track features Scottish bassist Phil Soussan, Canadian drummer Shane Gaalaas , and American keyboardist Michael Troy displaying taste and virtuosity from Soussan laying down the fretless courtesy of a WAL Pro II bass and Gaalaas double bass tribal rhythmic onslaught, Troy conjuring spirits while Amoriello powers fifths, slithering from moody slide to elegiac nylon string guitar. The track is more of an homage to the classic instrumentals of the 50's and 60's than a typical neoclassical shred rocker. Amoriello is a huge fan of classics such as Rebel Rouser, Green Onions, Rumble, Buckaroo, Misirlou, Walk Don't Run, Wipe Out, mixed with a touch of Yngwie, Iommi, Depeche Mode, Sisters Of Mercy and Goblin.

Get the single here.