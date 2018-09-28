AMORIELLO Releases “Battle Song” Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO Featuring VINNY APPICE On Drums

Amoriello's tribute to metal legand Ronnie James Dio is “Battle Song” (featuring Vinny Appice) includes a thunderous drum solo for 16 bars that the former Sabbath/Dio drummer grooves with an emotional vocal delivery from Nick Z. Marino from the current Malmsteen lineup. Impelliterri bassist James Amelio Pulli and ex-Yngwie keysman Michael Troy provide excellent work.

Lineup:

Guitar: Tom Amoriello

Drums: Vinny Appice

Vocals: Nick Z. Marino

Bass: James Amelio Pulli

Keys: Michael Troy