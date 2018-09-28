AMORIELLO Releases “Battle Song” Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO Featuring VINNY APPICE On Drums
September 28, 2018, 21 minutes ago
Amoriello's tribute to metal legand Ronnie James Dio is “Battle Song” (featuring Vinny Appice) includes a thunderous drum solo for 16 bars that the former Sabbath/Dio drummer grooves with an emotional vocal delivery from Nick Z. Marino from the current Malmsteen lineup. Impelliterri bassist James Amelio Pulli and ex-Yngwie keysman Michael Troy provide excellent work.
Lineup:
Guitar: Tom Amoriello
Drums: Vinny Appice
Vocals: Nick Z. Marino
Bass: James Amelio Pulli
Keys: Michael Troy