AMORIELLO Reveals First Teaser For Self-Titled Album

Neo-classical hard rock project Amoriello - launched by renown guitarist, educator, and author Tom Amoriello and featuring former members of Black Sabbath, Dio, Yngwie Malmsteen’s Rising Force, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot, TNT, Loudness, Dokken, Impellitteri, and Cacophony - has released a teaser for their self-titled LP, a 12-inch vinyl due out December 2018 via H42 Records. The first single, "Battle Song" (a tribute to metal legand Ronnie James Dio), is slated to release on September 28th.

"Amoriello represents emotional songwriting with world class musicianship from metal legends," says guitarist and lyricist Thomas Amoriello. "From power ballads to neo-classical shred instrumentals, it was so fulfilling to explore this range of music that I have admired over the years and has inspired me as a guitarist. I would like to thank all of the musicians involved on the project for bringing their 'A' game! It was an honor. Hope to see you live in 2019!"

Members:

Guitar:

Thomas Amoriello

Vocals:

Nick Z Marino (Yngwie Malmsteen)

Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen)

Mike Vescera (Yngwie Malmsteen)

Bass:

James Amelio Pulli (Impellitteri)

Neil Murray (Whitesnake)

Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne)

Bjorn Englen (Quiet Riot)

Drums:

Vinny Appice (Dio)

Kenny Stavropoulos (Le Mans)

Shane Gaalaas (MSG)

John Macaluso (Yngwie Malmsteen)

Atma Anur (Cacophony)

Keys:

Michael Troy (Yngwie Malmsteen)



