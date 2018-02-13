AMORPHIS Announce North American Tour With DARK TRANQUILLITY, MOONSPELL, OMNIUM GATHERUM

Melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis will return to North America with a co-headlining trek with Dark Tranquillity this September / October. Joining them are Portugal's premiere gothic-metallic-force Moonspell, and Finnish melo-death contingent Omnium Gadtherum.



Amorphis will be touring in support of their soon to be announced new album, produced and mixed once again by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia). More details to be announced shortly, so stay tuned.



Guitarist Esa Holopainen commented: "We are extremely excited to start the world tour with new album from North America. There’s been lot of requests to hit the States again after our last tour spring 2017. This time we come over with a killer package. Touring with Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell and Omnium Gatherum is almost like having a road trip with best mates around. Every band has a strong fanbase so there will be something for everyone."



Holopainen continued and offered this update from the studio as well: "We just finished new album recordings with our producer Jens Bogren and result is very bombastic! Album release is tentatively this May and it’s a great privilege to introduce new songs first time for North American audience. Amorphis has long history behind so once again we try to offer something for everyone. Impossible but doable. Shine on, see you soon and support live music. That keeps our engines running!"

September

7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

8 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

9 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial de Quebec

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's

12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo’s

13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's

29 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

October

1 - Dallas, TX - Trees

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards

10 - Durham, NC - Motorco

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

