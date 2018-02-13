AMORPHIS Announce North American Tour With DARK TRANQUILLITY, MOONSPELL, OMNIUM GATHERUM
February 13, 2018, 11 hours ago
Melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis will return to North America with a co-headlining trek with Dark Tranquillity this September / October. Joining them are Portugal's premiere gothic-metallic-force Moonspell, and Finnish melo-death contingent Omnium Gadtherum.
Amorphis will be touring in support of their soon to be announced new album, produced and mixed once again by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia). More details to be announced shortly, so stay tuned.
Guitarist Esa Holopainen commented: "We are extremely excited to start the world tour with new album from North America. There’s been lot of requests to hit the States again after our last tour spring 2017. This time we come over with a killer package. Touring with Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell and Omnium Gatherum is almost like having a road trip with best mates around. Every band has a strong fanbase so there will be something for everyone."
Holopainen continued and offered this update from the studio as well: "We just finished new album recordings with our producer Jens Bogren and result is very bombastic! Album release is tentatively this May and it’s a great privilege to introduce new songs first time for North American audience. Amorphis has long history behind so once again we try to offer something for everyone. Impossible but doable. Shine on, see you soon and support live music. That keeps our engines running!"
September
7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
8 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
9 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial de Quebec
10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's
12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo’s
13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge
14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's
29 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway
October
1 - Dallas, TX - Trees
2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards
10 - Durham, NC - Motorco
11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall