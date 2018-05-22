AMORPHIS Announce Tales From The Thousand Lakes, The Karelian Isthmus Vinyl Reissues; Video Trailer

Relapse Records has announced the vinyl reissues of Amorphis’ legendary albums Tales From The Thousand Lakes and The Karelian Isthmus. The vinyl reissues will be released on July 20th and are available for pre-order here. A video trailer can be found below.

The Karelian Isthmus - Originally released in 1992, Amorphis' classic debut full-length is a crushing crusade of majestically moving atmospheric death metal. Available on vinyl for the first time in 7 years.

Tales From The Thousand Lakes - Originally released in 1994, the longstanding Finnish metal masterpiece that forever took the genre to new heights.

2018 vinyl reissue pressing info:

The Karelian Isthmus LP:

- Blood Red and Aqua Blue Merge with Silver and Bone White Splatter (Relapse.com Exclusive) * Ltd. to 200

- Kelly Green (Nuclear Blast Exclusive) * Ltd. to 300

- Aqua Blue (UK Indie Store Exclusive) * Ltd. to 150

- Blood Red (Germany Indie Store Exclusive) * Ltd. to 300

- Black Std Gram

Tales From The Thousand Lakes LP:

- Swamp Green and Aqua Blue Merge with Silver and White Splatter (Relapse.com Exclusive) * Ltd. to 200

- Kelly Green (Nuclear Blast Exclusive) * Ltd. to 300

- Aqua Blue (UK Indie Store Exclusive) * Ltd. to 150

- Swamp Green (Germany Indie Store Exclusive) * Ltd. to 300

- Black Std Gram

Stream Amorphis’ classic Relapse discography here.