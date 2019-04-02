AMORPHIS Frontman TOMI JOUTSEN - "I've Been With The Band For 14 Years, And Now I Feel Like Something Big Might Happen In The Future" (Video)

Amorphis vocalist Tomi Joutsen recently spoke with Hungary's Impact Metal Channel. He discussed the band's latest album, Queen Of Time, and his experience of being the band's frontman since the 2006 album, Eclipse, after replacing Pasi Koskinen in 2004.

Queen Of Time (Nuclear Blast) entered the charts worldwide, including #1 in Finland. In Germany, Finland, France, Switzerland, UK and USA they even improved their chart result of the precursor Under The Red Cloud and in almost every country they had the best ever Amorphis chart entry.

Comments Esa Holopainen:

"Unbelievable to have such an amazing chart entries. Despite the fact that most critics love Queen Of Time, it‘s not obvious that the album is going to sell well, especially at year 2018. Like we‘ve told before, we have the most lovable and loyal fans in the whole universe. Humble THANK YOU to every single person who has bought, streamed or otherwise grabbed Queen Of Time. We put all our sweat and tears into this album so you better believe that the great success of Queen Of Time feels amazing!"

Queen Of Time tracklisting:

"The Bee"

"Message In The Amber"

"Daughter Of Hate"

"The Golden Elk"

"Wrong Direction"

"Heart Of The Giant"

"We Accursed"

"Grain Of Sand"

"Amongst Stars"

"Pyres On The Coast"

Bonus Tracks (Digi, 2LP, and Mailorder Edition only)

"As Mountains Crumble"

"Brother And Sister"

