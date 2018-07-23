AMORPHIS Launch Video Trailer For North American Tour 2018 With DARK TRANQUILLITY, MOONSPELL, OMNIUM GATHERUM

July 23, 2018, 20 minutes ago

news heavy metal amorphis dark tranquillity

AMORPHIS Launch Video Trailer For North American Tour 2018 With DARK TRANQUILLITY, MOONSPELL, OMNIUM GATHERUM

Amorphis will return to North America for a co-headlining trek with Dark Tranquillity this September/October. Joining them are Portugal's premiere gothic-metallic-force Moonspell, and Finnish melo-death contingent Omnium Gadtherum. Amorphis are touring in support of their new album Queen Of Time. The band have launched a new video trailer for the tour, which can be found below.

Tour dates:

September
7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
8 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
9 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial de Quebec
10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's
12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo’s
13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge
14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's
29 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

October
1 - Dallas, TX - Trees
2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
3 -  Houston, TX - Scout Bar
5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards
10 - Durham, NC - Motorco
11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

(Photo - Lars Johnson Photography)



Featured Audio

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

Featured Video

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

Latest Reviews