AMORPHIS Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; HQ Video Streaming

Finland's Amorphis played the Faster Stage at the 29th edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Below you can watch pro-shot footage of the band performing the tracks "The Bee", "The Golden Elk", and "Sacrifice".

The band's latest album, Queen Of Time, can be ordered in various formats here.

Queen Of Time tracklisting:

"The Bee"

"Message In The Amber"

"Daughter Of Hate"

"The Golden Elk"

"Wrong Direction"

"Heart Of The Giant"

"We Accursed"

"Grain Of Sand"

"Amongst Stars"

"Pyres On The Coast"

Bonus Tracks (Digi, 2LP, and Mailorder Edition only)

"As Mountains Crumble"

"Brother And Sister"

"Wrong Direction" video:

"The Bee" lyric video: