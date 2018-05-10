AMORPHIS Release Queen Of Time Album Trailer #4; Video

Amorphis have released a fourth video trailer for their upcoming Queen Of Time album, out on May 18th via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below. Queen Of Time is available for pre-order in various formats here.

Queen Of Time tracklisting:

"The Bee"

"Message In The Amber"

"Daughter Of Hate"

"The Golden Elk"

"Wrong Direction"

"Heart Of The Giant"

"We Accursed"

"Grain Of Sand"

"Amongst Stars"

"Pyres On The Coast"

Bonus Tracks (Digi, 2LP, and Mailorder Edition only)

"As Mountains Crumble"

"Brother And Sister"

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

"Wrong Direction" video:

"The Bee" lyric video:

Amorphis will return to North America for a co-headlining trek with Dark Tranquillity this September/October. Joining them are Portugal's premiere gothic-metallic-force Moonspell, and Finnish melo-death contingent Omnium Gadtherum.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen commented: "We are extremely excited to start the world tour with new album from North America. There’s been lot of requests to hit the States again after our last tour spring 2017. This time we come over with a killer package. Touring with Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell and Omnium Gatherum is almost like having a road trip with best mates around. Every band has a strong fanbase so there will be something for everyone."

September

7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

8 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

9 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial de Quebec

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's

12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo’s

13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's

29 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

October

1 - Dallas, TX - Trees

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards

10 - Durham, NC - Motorco

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

(Photo - Lars Johnson Photography)