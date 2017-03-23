AMORPHIS Streaming Official Live Video For “Bad Blood”

March 23, 2017, an hour ago

Finnish bashers Amorphis recently released a tour edition of their latest album, Under A Red Cloud. An official live video for the track “Bad Blood” is now available for streaming below.

The tour edition of Under A Red Cloud features a book containing lyrics from all Joutsen-era Amorphis albums and black and white illustrations by Pekka Kainulainen. The bonus disc contains nine live songs under the title An Evening With Friends At Huvila.

Tracklisting:

CD1
"Under The Red Cloud"
"The Four Wise Ones"
"Bad Blood"
"The Skull"
"Death Of A King"
"Sacrifice"
"Dark Path"
"Enemy At The Gates"
"Tree Of Ages"
"White Night"

Bonus:
"Come The Spring"
"Winter’s Sleep"

CD2 - An Evening With Friends At Huvila
"Enigma"
"Far From The Sun"
"Silent Waters"
"My Kantele"
"Silver Bride"
"Sampo"
"Alone"
"The Wanderer"
"Her Alone"

