AMORPHIS To Perform Entire Tales From The Thousand Lakes Album On North American Tour; ENTOMBED A.D. And NERVOSA To Support
February 27, 2020, an hour ago
Finnish melancholic progressive metal band, Amorphis, will be hitting the road in celebration of their legendary 1994 release, Tales From The Thousand Lakes. Each night the classic album will be played in its entirety.
The 38-date trek will launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn, NY before making stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta before concluding in Hartford, CT at The Webster Theater on October 26. Joining the band are Entombed A.D. and Nervosa.
Esa Holopainen comments, "We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis' 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. Amorphis will perform Tales From The Thousand Lakes album in its entirety. Do not miss this run as we have a killer line-up with Entombed A.D. and Nervosa supporting."
Tickets for the tour are now on sale, here.
Tour dates:
September
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
14 - Montreal, QC - The Fairmount
15 - Quebec, QC - Le D'Auteuil
16 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club
18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
19 - Reading, PA - Reverb
20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater
23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudville Mews
24 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
30 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
October
2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
4 - Portland, Or - Hawthorne Theatre
5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
7 - West Hollywood, ca - Whisky A Go Go
8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
13 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live!
14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
20 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
23 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
25 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
(Photo - Lars Johnson)