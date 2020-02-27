AMORPHIS To Perform Entire Tales From The Thousand Lakes Album On North American Tour; ENTOMBED A.D. And NERVOSA To Support

Finnish melancholic progressive metal band, Amorphis, will be hitting the road in celebration of their legendary 1994 release, Tales From The Thousand Lakes. Each night the classic album will be played in its entirety.

The 38-date trek will launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn, NY before making stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta before concluding in Hartford, CT at The Webster Theater on October 26. Joining the band are Entombed A.D. and Nervosa.

Esa Holopainen comments, "We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis' 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. Amorphis will perform Tales From The Thousand Lakes album in its entirety. Do not miss this run as we have a killer line-up with Entombed A.D. and Nervosa supporting."

Tickets for the tour are now on sale, here.

Tour dates:

September

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

14 - Montreal, QC - The Fairmount

15 - Quebec, QC - Le D'Auteuil

16 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

19 - Reading, PA - Reverb

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater

23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudville Mews

24 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

30 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

October

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4 - Portland, Or - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

7 - West Hollywood, ca - Whisky A Go Go

8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

13 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live!

14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

20 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

23 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

25 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

(Photo - Lars Johnson)