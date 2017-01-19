AMORPHIS - Under A Red Cloud Tour Edition Featuring Bonus Live Material To Be Released In March; Details Revealed

On March 3rd, Finnish bashers Amorphis will release a tour edition of their latest album, Under A Red Cloud. It will feature a book containing lyrics from all Joutsen-era Amorphis albums and black and white illustrations by Pekka Kainulainen. The bonus disc contains nine live songs under the title An Evening With Friends At Huvila.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Under The Red Cloud"

"The Four Wise Ones"

"Bad Blood"

"The Skull"

"Death Of A King"

"Sacrifice"

"Dark Path"

"Enemy At The Gates"

"Tree Of Ages"

"White Night"

Bonus:

"Come The Spring"

"Winter’s Sleep"

CD2 - An Evening With Friends At Huvila

"Enigma"

"Far From The Sun"

"Silent Waters"

"My Kantele"

"Silver Bride"

"Sampo"

"Alone"

"The Wanderer"

"Her Alone"