AMORPHIS Working On New Studio Album

Melancholic progressive metallers, Amorphis, recently released their 2015 studio album Under The Red Cloud, which won countless soundchecks and reached great chart results all around the world, including their first ever entry in United Kingdom and Australia, as well as their highest ever entries in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and France. Following this success, they released their Under The Red Cloud Tour Edition in February 2017, including the entire album with two bonus songs as well as the live tracks from their An Evening With Friends At Huvila shows.

Today, there are some good news for all fans of Amorphis: The band is currently working on a new studio album! The pre-production process is already done and most of the recordings have been finished. But this time, the band didn't rush at all and took their time to focus on details so there'll be also some really amazing surprises: additional recordings with real strings and flutes, as well as orchestra arrangements and choirs! In addition, this is the first time that people will be able to hear their lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on the album as he contributes a speech in Finnish.

Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia, and many others) will be once again the producer of the upcoming album. More details to be announced soon, so stay tuned.



Amorphis tour dates:

May

12 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmoygeddon Metal Festival

June

8 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest

9 - Tampere, Finland - South Park Festival

13 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Club Quattro

14 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro

21-23 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - RockFels

22-24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

4-7 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air

6 - Lohja, Finland - Rantajamit

12-14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

12-15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

20-21 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

26-28 - Kuopio, Finland - RockCock

27-28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock

August

2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

8-11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock