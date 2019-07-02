AMULET Premiere Epic English Civil War Video “Roundhead”

As Amulet’s new album, The Inevitable War, is released on CD via Dissonance Productions and on vinyl via Back On Black, the band has premiered a new video for their epic English Civil War era track, “Roundhead”.

Marek "Heathen" Steven from the band comments: "...’Roundhead’ is the key track on the album, and it has a great historical theme, so we wanted a suitably epic video. Looking into it, the long-established and brilliant The Sealed Knot English Civil War re-enactment company had a - perfectly timed - huge public event in April at historic Basing House in Hampshire." "The house is a palace that was razed by Cromwell's parliamentarian forces during one of the largest sieges of the civil war. The ruins are still there and the original Great Barn is completely intact. The Sealed Knot and Hampshire Cultural Trust allowed us full access to the House, the Great Barn plus their event generally and troops. We had very great time making it in such a beautiful and historic location and we enjoyed hanging out with the Knot troops too with many ales drunk that night. Roundhead!"

Forming in 2010, Amulet have earned a great reputation in the underground metal world with their shows and the regularly re-pressed Cut The Crap EP, and their Century Media released debut The First in 2014.