ANAAL NATHRAKH Streaming New Single "New Bethlehem/Mass Death Futures"

This Friday, September 28th, Anaal Nathrakh will release their 10th full-length, A New Kind Of Horror, via Metal Blade Records. For another preview of the album, the new single "New Bethlehem/Mass Death Futures" is available for streaming below.

When writing about A New Kind Of Horror in the record's liner notes, Anaal Nathrakh vocalist Dave Hunt is succinct in his description: "This is not a happy album, it is bitter, vengeful, sarcastic, sardonic, violent, terrified and horrified, terrifying and horrifying in equal measure. Above all, it is human, and all that that entails. It's as sincere as we could make it."

Those exposed to the ten tracks comprising the band's tenth full-length will be unable to deny the truth to these words, for lyrically, musically and sonically it is a punishing listen mired in darkness and seething with raw emotion. With multi-instrumentalist Mick Kenney pushing their distinctive hybrid of symphonic black metal, death metal, industrial and grindcore ever forward, Hunt draws lyrical inspiration primarily from the horrors of the First World War, contemporary politics, and the letters of D.H. Lawrence, creating one of the most powerful, timely and unique releases of 2018.

"There's a lot that goes into our albums, of course, but it all comes about as a natural result of who we are, and for A New Kind Of Horror we felt early on that it was clearly its own thing. It doesn't have to stand in comparison with anything, because to us it's in a class of its own."

A New Kind Of Horror tracklisting:

"The Road To…"

"Obscene As Cancer"

"The Reek Of Fear"

"Forward!"

"New Bethlehem/Mass Death Futures"

"The Apocalypse Is About You!"

"Vi Coactus"

"Mother Of Satan"

"The Horrid Strife"

"Are We Fit For Glory Yet? (The War To End Nothing)"

