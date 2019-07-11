ANACRUSIS Announce Special "Evening With" Show In Celebration Of Upcoming Catalog Reissues

St. Louis, MO-based metallers, Anacrusis, will once again take the stage for a special hometown show at Delmar Hall to celebrate the reissue of their entire catalog on Metal Blade records later this year.

"This "Evening With Anacrusis" will be a three-part performance featuring ALL original members from the band's 1986-1993 run. Come and hear the music of Anacrusis performed by ALL THREE original recording lineups."

Part One will be performed by the original 1986-1990 lineup of Kevin Heidbreder, Kenn Nardi, John Emery and Michael Owen. It will feature songs from Suffering Hour and Reason.

Part Two will be an all-Manic Impressions set with drummer Chad E Smith.

Part Three will highlight the band's final release, Screams And Whispers, and will include drummer Paul Miles.

The show has been scheduled for Saturday, Dececember 7 in order to better accommodate fans planning to travel from out of town for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Pre-sale tickets here. General on-sale Friday, July 12, at 10 AM, CST.