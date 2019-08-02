ANAMORPH Launch Bass Playthrough Video For New Track "Overcome"

Fast-rising North Carolinian instrumental progressive metal band, Anamorph, recently announced the upcoming release of their ambitious, otherworldly full-length album, Lucid, scheduled for independent release on September 6.

The Raleigh-based quartet - featuring Sean Parkinson and Cole Lohmann on guitars, James Agusta on drums and Griffin Daniels on bass - deftly weave notes of prog-rock, prog-metal, tech death, math rock, post rock and other influences together, making the 57-minute Lucid an intriguing listen for any fan of thought-provoking metal.

Lucid, which was recorded by renowned producer Jamie King (Between the Buried and Me, Scale the Summit, The Contortionist), is available for pre-order now via the band's website, Bandcamp and iTunes, and the album will be available to stream upon release via Spotify.

A bass playthrough video for the track "Overcome" can be seen below. Bassist Griffin Daniels says: "When it comes to bass, 'Overcome' takes place all over the fretboard. Both my right and left hands put forward a massive amount of work throughout the entire song. Overall this is one of my favorite songs from the album, and there wasn't another choice that could've fit bass better. From the pirate-like beginning, to the technical hectic side of the middle, and finally getting sent off with the big epic phrase at the end, this song is a whirlwind of techniques and musical feeling."

The video was filmed in Umstead State Park in Raleigh, NC, and behind Griffin is the base of a tree that was once nearly 100 feet long, dating back at least a century. Rather than letting the tree rot after it fell, a park ranger hired artists at Smoky Mountain Art to use chainsaws to create the art seen now. Turned slightly orange by Australian timber oil, the old oak features 20 feet of carvings.

Anamorph likens themselves as "a band about the world" - writing music that is deeply reflective, with themes and motifs that span the scope of the human condition - wide ranges of emotions, states of mind, thought processes, and perspectives. Anamorph emulates the world at large, drawing attention to triumphs and shortcomings, beauty and destruction, the struggles of growth, and the uncertainty that encompasses us all as we drive forward into the future.

Agusta adds: "These themes can all be found on the album, which plays and develops as a progression of thought. Musical and thematic motifs can be found throughout the album, which create ties and links between the overarching theme of the record."

Anamorph wastes no time kicking off the album with "Reverie" and "Myopia", two different entrancing examples of heavy prog-metal/rock mixed with experimental ethereals. Tracks like "Hubris" show off the band's jazz metal inspiration, while songs like "Fading Azure" and the outright ripping "Feasting a Ravaged Earth" delve into total tech death. Listeners can expect this and more on Anamorph's truly astonishing new offering.

Lucid tracklisting:

"Reverie"

"Myopia"

"Hubris"

"Fading Azure"

"Twilight's Somber Gaze"

"Feasting a Ravaged Earth"

"Breakthrough!"

"Endogenous Change"

"Sublimate"

"Overcome"

"Civilized Sociopath"

"Catharsis"

"In Time"

"Breakthrough!" video:

Anamorph have honed their performance chops by supporting artists such as Felix Martin, Consider The Source, Sarah Longfield, Toothgrinder and more. The band is scheduled to hit the road on a tour of the US east coast this September, performing with various artists along the way such as Stellar Circuits and others. See below for a full list of confirmed dates.

September

5 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

6 - Augusta, GA - The Epicenter

10 - Toms River, NJ - The Clubhouse

11 - Boston, MA - O'Brien's Pub

12 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry St. Station

14 - Dayton, OH - Blind Bob's

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone

(Photo - Brian Krahe)