ANATHEMA Launch New Teaser Video For Upcoming The Optimist Album

Anathema recently announced the release of their eleventh studio album, The Optimist (June 9th, Kscope), and have now released this new teaser video for the upcoming 11-song collection.

Anathema, led by brothers Daniel and Vincent Cavanagh, along with drummer John Douglas, singer Lee Douglas, bassist Jamie Cavanagh and drummer/keyboardist Daniel Cardoso began recording The Optimist in the winter of 2016 at Attica Audio in Donegal, Ireland and then finished at Castle Of Doom studios in Glasgow with producer Tony Doogan at the helm and was mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Tracklisting:

“32.63N 117.14W”

“Leaving It Behind”

“Endless Ways”

“The Optimist”

“San Francisco”

“Springfield”

“Ghosts”

“Can’t Let Go”

“Close Your Eyes”

“Wildfires”

“Back To The Start”

Pre-order the album here in the following formats:

Deluxe 12" hardbook featuring:

* 40-page artwork book, with artwork from Travis Smith

* CD The Optimist with 11 original album tracks

* CD featuring 6 bonus tracks - 3 demo versions and 3 live demo recordings from the band's November 2016 dates

* DVD-V The Optimist with 11 original album tracks, 24/96 LPCM Stereo & 24/96 DTS 5.1 surround mix

* Blu-Ray disc The Optimist 11 original album tracks, 24/96 LPCM Stereo, 24/96 LPCM 5.1 lossless surround mix & 24/96 DTS-HD Master Audio lossless 5.1 surround mix

2-Disc CD & DVD Mediabook:

* 24 page booklet

* CD The Optimist with 11 original album tracks

* DVD-V The Optimist with 11 original album tracks, 24/96 LPCM Stereo & 24/96 DTS 5.1 surround mix

Blu-Ray featuring:

* The Optimist 11 original album tracks, 24/96 LPCM Stereo, 24/96 LPCM 5.1 lossless surround mix & 24/96 DTS-HD Master Audio lossless 5.1 surround mix

CD featuring:

* The Optimist with 11 original album tracks

Double gatefold 180g heavyweight LP featuring:

* The Optimist 11 original album tracks (with MP3 download code)

* Limited edition red vinyl LP version (with MPD download code) available exclusively through the band's webstore

Digital download featuring:

* The Optimist 11 original album tracks with pre-orders receiving an instant download of "Springfield"

Anathema have announced their first North American dates since 2014. The nine dates, which kick off on August 16th in Baltimore, include stops in New York, Chicago and a trio of Canadian dates.

"Touring the US and Canada is always a fantastic privilege,” said guitar player Daniel Cavanagh. “These countries have been the birthplace of some of the most revered recording artists of all time. We are delighted to visit the east coast and we promise to visit the west coast, following up soon. Our new album, The Optimist, is set in America. It will be a blast!"

North American tour dates:

August

16 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

17 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

18 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

19 Quebec, QC Saile Multi

20 Montreal, QC Astral

21 Toronto, ON Opera House

23 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

24 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

25 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Tickets are available now. For more details, visit facebook.com/anathemamusic.