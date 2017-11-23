ANATHEMA Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Australian Tour

Anathema have released a video trailer for their upcoming Australian tour in support of their eleventh studio album, The Optimist, out now via Kscope.

Tour dates:

December

6 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

7 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

8 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

9 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

10 - Rosemount Hotel - North Perth, Australia

Find Anathema's full live itinerary at this location.

Anathema, led by brothers Daniel and Vincent Cavanagh, along with drummer John Douglas, singer Lee Douglas, bassist Jamie Cavanagh and drummer/keyboardist Daniel Cardoso began recording The Optimist in the winter of 2016 at Attica Audio in Donegal, Ireland and then finished at Castle Of Doom studios in Glasgow with producer Tony Doogan at the helm and was mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Tracklisting:

“32.63N 117.14W”

“Leaving It Behind”

“Endless Ways”

“The Optimist”

“San Francisco”

“Springfield”

“Ghosts”

“Can’t Let Go”

“Close Your Eyes”

“Wildfires”

“Back To The Start”

“Can’t Let Go” video:

“Springfield”:

Order the album here.