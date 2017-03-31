ANATHEMA To Release The Optimist Album In June; “Springfield” Song Streaming

Anathema, who recently announced the release of their eleventh studio album, The Optimist (June 9th, Kscope), are streaming the new song “Springfield” (listen below) as the band launches pre-orders for the 11-song collection.

“Here we present the song “Springfield”, it’s actually the song that closed our unforgettable Wembley gig with Opeth and it seemed to be a track that just fell into place without much effort,” explains singer/guitar player Daniel Cavanagh “It seemed to do itself. The song forms part of a narrative that runs through The Optimist album, it’s a narrative that begins where A Fine Day To Exit left off. The album is a journey. The songs are ambiguous. There is no right or wrong way to take them. Make of them what you will.”

Anathema, led by brothers Daniel and Vincent Cavanagh, along with drummer John Douglas, singer Lee Douglas, bassist Jamie Cavanagh and drummer/keyboardist Daniel Cardoso began recording The Optimist in the winter of 2016 at Attica Audio in Donegal, Ireland and then finished at Castle Of Doom studios in Glasgow with producer Tony Doogan at the helm and was mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Tracklisting:

“32.63N 117.14W”

“Leaving It Behind”

“Endless Ways”

“The Optimist”

“San Francisco”

“Springfield”

“Ghosts”

“Can’t Let Go”

“Close Your Eyes”

“Wildfires”

“Back To The Start”

“Springfield”:

Teaser:

Pre-order the album here in the following formats:

Deluxe 12" hardbook featuring:

* 40-page artwork book, with artwork from Travis Smith

* CD The Optimist with 11 original album tracks

* CD featuring 6 bonus tracks - 3 demo versions and 3 live demo recordings from the band's November 2016 dates

* DVD-V The Optimist with 11 original album tracks, 24/96 LPCM Stereo & 24/96 DTS 5.1 surround mix

* Blu-Ray disc The Optimist 11 original album tracks, 24/96 LPCM Stereo, 24/96 LPCM 5.1 lossless surround mix & 24/96 DTS-HD Master Audio lossless 5.1 surround mix

2-Disc CD & DVD Mediabook:

* 24 page booklet

* CD The Optimist with 11 original album tracks

* DVD-V The Optimist with 11 original album tracks, 24/96 LPCM Stereo & 24/96 DTS 5.1 surround mix

Blu-Ray featuring:

* The Optimist 11 original album tracks, 24/96 LPCM Stereo, 24/96 LPCM 5.1 lossless surround mix & 24/96 DTS-HD Master Audio lossless 5.1 surround mix

CD featuring:

* The Optimist with 11 original album tracks

Double gatefold 180g heavyweight LP featuring:

* The Optimist 11 original album tracks (with MP3 download code)

* Limited edition red vinyl LP version (with MPD download code) available exclusively through the band's webstore

Digital download featuring:

* The Optimist 11 original album tracks with pre-orders receiving an instant download of "Springfield"

A European tour has been announced, with Alcest opening. Tickets are available on April 3rd at 10 AM, local time. North American tour dates will be announced soon.