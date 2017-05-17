ANCESTRAL DAWN Streaming Souldance Album Featuring Appearances By Past And Present Members Of RHAPSODY OF FIRE, MASTERPLAN, AVANTASIA, PRIMAL FEAR, And More

Ancestral Dawn have released a video featuring their full album, Souldance. This video will be available on YouTube for one week only, then it will be removed.

Mixing ancient South American instruments, international world class guests and an Inca culture-based storytelling, the band turns its first album into a powerful and unique metal opera.

The band was created in 2013 by bassist Jorge Higginson, teaming up with Jorge Segersbol (vocals) and Mark Astorga (management). That year, they released their first single, “Rise Of The Ancestor”, featuring singer Jonas Heidgert from the Swedish band, Dragonland.

Souldance is a powerful and unique metal opera featuring the following guest vocalists:

“The Traveller” - Fabio Lione (Rhapsody/Angra)

“Enter The Shaman” - Rick Altzi (Masterplan/At Vance)

“Rise Of The Ancestor” - Jonas Heidgert (Dragonland/Destiny), Rick Altzi (Masterplan/At Vance)

“Leading To Nowhere” - Fabio Lione (Rhapsody/Angra), Nahtalie Markoch

“Souldance” - Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen), Roland Grapow (Masterplan/ex-Hellowen) solo

“Whispers In The Grey” - Amanda Somerville (Avantasia/Kiske Somerville)

“StormHaze” - Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

“The Eyes Of The Universe” - Rick Altzi (Masterplan/At Vance), Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie

Malmsteen), Amanda Somerville (Avantasia/Kiske Somerville), Jonas Heidgert (Dragonland/Destiny)

Souldance was released April 28th on FC Metal Recordings (Soulfood) and can be ordered here.