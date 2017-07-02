ANCIENT Announce Latin American Tour With Drummer NICK BARKER

Norwegian extreme metal titans Ancient have announced their Latin American Tour Dates and cities, kicking off on September 7th in Mexico. Check out the tour dates below.

Ancient Frontman Zel stated:

"We are very excited and proud to announce the Ancient tour in Latin America in September. This has in many ways been a dream come true for us, to finally tour this corner of the world. The tour that took place in 2007 was not with a full band line-up and I was not even there myself, but this time we will bring the most powerful and energetic line up Ancient has ever had, with Mr. Nick Barker (Dimmu Borgir, Cradle Of Filth) himself on the drums !!

A lot of fans from countries like Honduras, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Venezuela and especially Brazil, have been writing to us asking why we will not visit these places during the tour. The thing is, that it does not depend on the band, we would play in every single country if we had the chance. These decisions are always made by the booking agency and the local promoters in each country. Sometimes the expenses (especially with travelling) are simply too high to make it happen, but we will do our best to return again with an even bigger tour next time !!! Let's keep the Ancient spirit alive!!"





Just recently Ancient re-released their Trolltaar EP (1995) by Sleaszy Rider Records! This 2017 edition includes three live tracks from Norway in 1993, and not only.. The vinyl will also soon be available.

For more details visit Ancientband.net.