ANCIIENTS Win Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year Award At 2018 Junos

During this past Sunday's 2018 Juno Awards - the most prestigious recognition a musical artist can receive in Canada - Anciients' Voice Of The Void won the award for Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year.

The band comment: "Wow! We just woke up in Vienna to the news that we have won the Juno award for best metal/hard rock record at the 2018 Juno’s. Needless to say we are stoked, but owe a lot of thanks. First off we want to thanks our families for allowing us to take time away to do what we love to do. Jesse Gander, you’re a magician, thanks to you and Mark for all of your hard work helping us make this record. Sean Palmerston, you’re the man, thanks for everything over the years!

Alison for your amazing artwork, you kill it every time! Thanks to all of our fans for the continued support! Onward and upwards!"





Other nominees in the Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year category included:

Archspire - Relentless Mutation

Longhouse - II: Vanishing

Metz - Strange Peace

Striker - Striker