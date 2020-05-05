…AND OCEANS – Cosmic World Mother Streaming In Full Ahead Of Release

Symphonic black metal formation ...And Oceans have teamed up with Invisible Oranges for the premiere of their new album, Cosmic World Mother, ahead of its May 8 release. The record, which is the first new music from the band in 17 years, can be heard in full below.

Guitarist Timo Kontio comments: "We are so excited to present the new record Cosmic World Mother of ...and Oceans, after 17 years since the latest album, Cypher. We have waited a long time for this day to come. Let the music and Adrien Bousson's visuals take you on a journey beyond!"

The cover artwork for Cosmic World Mother was created by Adrien Bousson.

Tracklisting:

"The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter"

"Vigilance And Atrophy"

"Five Of Swords"

"As The After Becomes The Before"

"Cosmic World Mother"

"Helminthiasis"

"Oscillator Epitaph"

"In Abhorrence Upon Meadows"

"Apokatastasis"

"One Of Light, One Of Soil"

"The Flickering Lights"

"Vigilance And Atrophy":

"The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter" lyric video:

Lineup:

Timo Kontio - Guitar

Mathias Lillmåns - Vocals

Teemu Saari - Guitar

Antti Simonen - Keys

Kauko Kuusisalo - Drums

Petri Seikkula - Bass