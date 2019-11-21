...AND OCEANS Finish Recording New Album; Studio Report Video Streaming

Finnish symphonic metal masters, ...And Oceans, have finished the recordings for their upcoming studio album. The band recently re-signed to Season Of Mist and will release their new full length in the spring of 2020, after 18 years of silence. The Finns also published a studio report, which can be viewed below.

...And Oceans singer Mathias Lillmåns comments: "We are stoked to tell you that after 18 years of silence we have finished the recording, mix and master of the 5th full-length ...And Oceans album.

"The album was recorded in four different locations. Drums and bass at our rehearsal place⁬ with gear from Juho Räihä's mobile SoundSpiral Audio studio. Vocals were engineered by Räihä himself at SoundSpiral Audio's main location outside Kouvola. Our keyboard player Antti decided he would do all his parts in his mancave of a studio by himself. The guitars, the mix itself and finally the master were done at Wolfthrone Studios by Owe Inborr.

"We have to admit that it was quite a puzzle to get this production pieced together, but after all tracks delivered to Wolfthrone everything started to fall into place. We are truly satisfied with the results and this is going to be a mammoth of an album to watch out for.

"...And Oceans is back! With a vengeance."

Lineup:

Timo Kontio - Guitar

Mathias Lillmåns - Vocals

Teemu Saari - Guitar

Antti Simonen - Keys

Kauko Kuusisalo - Drums

Petri Seikkula - Bass