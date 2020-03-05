...AND OCEANS Streaming New Single "Vigilance And Atrophy"

Symphonic black metal formation, ...And Oceans, will release Cosmic World Mother on May 8 via Season of Mist. This is the band's first album in nearly 18 years. Pre-order the album here, and listen to single, "Vigilance And Atrophy", below.

Vocalist Mathias comments: "'Vigilance And Atrophy' shows the melodic side of ...And Oceans. A song laden with guitar melodies and draped in spacious synths, it introduces you to the more epic soundscapes of Cosmic World Mother. While being a pretty up-beat song, the words were written during one of the darkest times in my life, in a place somewhere in between, in an insomnia fueled trance like state."

The cover artwork for Cosmic World Mother was created by Adrien Bousson.

Tracklisting:

"The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter"

"Vigilance And Atrophy"

"Five Of Swords"

"As The After Becomes The Before"

"Cosmic World Mother"

"Helminthiasis"

"Oscillator Epitaph"

"In Abhorrence Upon Meadows"

"Apokatastasis"

"One Of Light, One Of Soil"

"The Flickering Lights"

"Vigilance And Atrophy":

"The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter" lyric video:

Lineup:

Timo Kontio - Guitar

Mathias Lillmåns - Vocals

Teemu Saari - Guitar

Antti Simonen - Keys

Kauko Kuusisalo - Drums

Petri Seikkula - Bass