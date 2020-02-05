...AND OCEANS To Release Cosmic World Mother Album In May; "The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter" Lyric Video Posted

Symphonic black metal formation, ...And Oceans, will release Cosmic World Mother on May 8 via Season of Mist. This is the band's first album in nearly 18 years. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the single "The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter", below.

Vocalist Mathias comments: "The first single, 'The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter', is a song that describes the new ...And Oceans album very well. Fast beats, melodic guitar riffs, atmospheric synths and harsh vocals in both English and Swedish. Lyric wise, the song also gives you quite a hint how to unlock the concept of Cosmic World Mother. Enjoy this banger of a song!"

The cover artwork for Cosmic World Mother was created by Adrien Bousson.

Tracklisting:

"The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter"

"Vigilance And Atrophy"

"Five Of Swords"

"As The After Becomes The Before"

"Cosmic World Mother"

"Helminthiasis"

"Oscillator Epitaph"

"In Abhorrence Upon Meadows"

"Apokatastasis"

"One Of Light, One Of Soil"

"The Flickering Lights"

"The Dissolution Of Mind And Matter" lyric video:

Lineup:

Timo Kontio - Guitar

Mathias Lillmåns - Vocals

Teemu Saari - Guitar

Antti Simonen - Keys

Kauko Kuusisalo - Drums

Petri Seikkula - Bass