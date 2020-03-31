ANDEE BLACKSUGAR Releases Lockdown Lullabies Album Feat. ALEX SKOLNICK, JASON BIELER, VERNON REID And Others

Like many musicians and artists, Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM, Black Sugar Transmission) decided to turn the C-19 quarantine into a creative opportunity.

"Starting on Monday March 16th, I went on social media each day and asked my followers/friends for a key, tempo and title, and, armed with those crowd-sourced suggestions, I'd write and record an instrumental guitar piece by the end of the day (with a video update to prove it). I pledged to post the album online two weeks later, after I'd accumulated 13 tracks."

He didn't stop there. Realizing that ALL musicians are stuck at home self-isolating during this pandemic, he asked a few talented friends to contribute to the album, including Alex Skolnick (Testament), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick), Quist (Bryan Ferry), Tory Stoffregen (Enuff Znuff), Lee Wertman, Dj Nelson (Ravens), Chris Buono (Cb3/Redrightreturn), Adam Nanez, Leon Gruenbaum (Vernon Reid, Genes & Machines, James Blood Ulmer), Ben Higgins and Eric13 (Combichrist). Adam James (Shepard The Breeze, Blue Man Group) played bass on the entire record.

Lockdown Lullabies is available via Blacksugar's all-instrumental Sheer Velocity Bandcamp page, here. Sample the album below:

Lockdown Lullabies by Sheer Velocity

(Photo - Howard Gaines)