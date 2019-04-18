ANDERS ODDEN Resurrects CADAVER With MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN; "Circle Of Morbidity" Feat. POSSESSED Frontman JEFF BECERRA Streaming

True legends never die. All hail the return of Cadaver!

Exploding back into action for the first time since 2004, founding member and Cadaver mastermind, Anders Odden (Satyricon, Order) is back to reclaim his throne as one of Europe’s true death metal pioneers. To open up the new chapter of Cadaver, a brand new track, "Circle Of Morbidity" is now available in video form (see below). This first track also features guest vocals from Jeff Becerra (Possessed).

Emerging from the fertile maelstrom of the late ‘80s metal underground, Cadaver were among the first Norwegian extreme metal bands to gain any recognition away from their homeland. With a sound that mixed the raging brutality of Possessed and Death to a distinctly Norwegian sense of discord and disquiet, Odden and his teenage band mates secured a deal with Earache Records sub-label, Necrosis and released their debut album Hallucinating Anxiety in 1990 (initially as a split with Swedish kindred spirits, Carnage). A more progressive and adventurous but no less vicious follow-up, ...In Pains, arrived in 1992: but for all their momentum and unique, malevolent charm, the first Cadaver lineup was ultimately doomed to disintegrate barely a year later. Nonetheless, their status as cult heroes was beyond dispute.

Anders Odden, meanwhile, has been steadily accumulating material for a new Cadaver release for the last decade. The final piece of the puzzle fell into place when Anders forged a new friendship and artistic partnership with legendary Megadeth (and former Soilwork) drummer, Dirk Verbeuren.

“In my heart I have always had the notion that Cadaver exists somehow,” Anders explains. “Dirk played session live work for Satyricon on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in 2014 and we got to know each other then. He talked about how much he loved Cadaver and I then told him that I had been recording demos for 10 years without a drummer.... so, being the guy he is, he then says, ‘Send the songs to me!’”

The result of that impromptu collaboration is Edder & Bile - the first album from this brand new incarnation of Anders Odden’s original, extreme metal vision. Cadaver are currently talking to a number of record labels about the release of Edder & Bile later this year.

Regarding working with Jeff Becerra on their first new track, "Circle Of Morbidity", Odden tells us, “When I heard Possessed for the first time in 1985, I knew this was my kind of music. To have the original creator of death metal on our comeback single is huge for me, I am beyond thrilled to show everybody what we have been cooking up this time around."

This will surely ensure that this crushing rebirth has underground credentials to spare. Stay tuned for more news from Cadaver soon.

(Photo - Cadaver Facebook)