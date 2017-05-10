ANDERSON / STOLT Streaming Invention Of Knowledge Part 1; Audio

Anderson / Stolt, the duo of legendary YES vocalist and singer/songwriter Jon Anderson and progressive rock veteran Roine Stolt (The Flower Kings, Transatlantic), recently released their collaborative album, Invention Of Knowledge, via InsideOut Music. The album is split up into three segments, with an audio stream of Part 1 available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

I. Invention of Knowledge

“Invention”

“We Are Truth”

“Knowledge”



II. Knowing

“Knowing”

“Chase And Harmony”



III.Everybody Heals

“Everybody Heals”

“Better By Far”

“Golden Light”

“Know...”

I. Invention of Knowledge:

“Know...” video:

“Knowing” video: