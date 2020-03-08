ANETTE OLZON Looks Back On NIGHTWISH - "I'm Very Happy That I'm Not There Because Of The Touring Schedule"

Frontiers Music Srl have released Worlds Apart, the debut album from the new project Allen/Olzon. Former Nightwish vocalist Anette Olzon guested on Rat Salad Review to discuss the project, but the line of questioning naturally turned to her time in Nightwish (2007 - 2012).

Olzon on her split from Nightwish:

"I'm sad in many ways because it was fun - in the fun days - but I'm also very happy that I'm not there because of the touring schedule. It was very stressful for me to be away; I was almost never home. I was away six weeks, then I was home maybe one or two weeks, just unpacked my bags and then I went off for five weeks again. It's not a lifestyle I felt I wanted to continue for more than that. And actually, now I feel that I have a good life with music and a normal job, and I can decide myself what I want to do and no one tells me what I have to do. So, I'm a free spirit more now than I was at that time."

Olzon recorded two albums with Nightwish: Dark Passion Play (2007) and Imaginaerum (2011) She was replaced by former ReVamp / After Forever singer Floor Jansen in 2012

Listen to the Allen/Olzon song "What If I Live" below.

Inimitable singer Russell Allen (Symphony X, Adrenaline Mob) and acclaimed Swedish guitarist, songwriter, and producer Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear, Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall) have collaborated successfully on three critically acclaimed albums where Russell dueted with Norwegian singer, Jorn Lande. After a break in their collaboration on said albums, where Timo Tolkki stepped in and oversaw an album, Magnus has returned to the fold, but with an exciting new twist to the formula. This time, Russell and Magnus welcome none other than the amazingly talented Anette Olzon (ex-Nightwish, The Dark Element) to the fold as Allen’s vocal partner and offer up an unbelievable new duets album.

If you love Allen/Lande’s first three albums, but also Delain, Within Temptation, Nightwish, and the like (but with a slightly heavier edge), then this is simply an album you must hear.

Tracklisting:

"Never Die"

"Worlds Apart"

"I’ll Never Leave You"

"What If I Live"

"Lost Soul"

"No Sign Of Life"

"One More Chance"

"My Enemy"

"Who You Really Are"

"Cold Inside"

"Who’s Gonna Stop Me Now"

Lineup:

Vocals - Russell Allen, Anette Olzon

Guitars, Bass & Keyboards - Magnus Karlsson

Drums - Anders Köllerfors