ANETTE OLZON's Father Passes Away Due To Complications From Coronavirus

Reports are coming in, sadly, that former Nightwish vocalist Anette Olzon's father has passed away due to of complications from the Coronavirus. The official Facebook fan page for Nightwish bassist Marko Hietala (found here)revealed Olzon had broken the news via her official Instagram page, where fan condolences have been pouring in.

BraveWords would like to send out own condolences and best wished to Anette and her family during this difficult time.

On March 13th, Olzon posted the following message to her fans, asking them to take the Coronavirus threat seriously:

"It’s time for prayers, for really taking the seriousness of corona and understand that we are facing the hardest times since I was born. It’s not the time to go to work being ill as many normally do, or send your ill children to school being ill either. Travels and going out to events have to be done when this has passed and we don’t know when. Think of the elderly, the ones with underlying diseases and also people in my age who may be more at risk to get pneumonia’s and organic failure due to the virus. I’ve been at home since Tuesday when I suddenly got a fever and a cough and I’m still at home. They don’t test us here so the only thing to do is stay at home if we’re feeling ill. Be safe, be wise and wash your hands."